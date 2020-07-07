WATCH LIVE: Richmond’s statue of J.E.B. Stuart being removed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The next Confederate monument to come down in Richmond will be J.E.B. Stuart.

8News saw crews arriving at the statue around 7:40 a.m. Crews blocked off Lombardy Street and Monument Avenue at the Stuart Circle. Nearly an hour later crews began gathering ropes and more equipment trucks have arrived on the scene.

Last week, Mayor Levar Stoney said he would be using his powers as the Director of Emergency Management to remove 11 monuments in the city.

J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond in the process of being removed on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

Crews preparing to remove the J.E.B. Stuart statue from Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

So far the following have been removed:

Stonewall Jackson

Matthew Fontaine Maury

Cannon sitting atop a pedestal just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial

Cannon near the statue memorializing the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis

