The Senate Intelligence Committee released the third installment of its five-part report on Russian interference in the 2016 election Thursday, focusing on the Obama administration's reaction to initial reports of Moscow's efforts and the steps officials took — and failed to take — to deter them.

The committee wrote that the Obama administration was constrained in its response by a number of external and internal concerns," adding that the US government was "not well-postured to counter Russian election interference activity with a full range of readily-available policy options."