Watch: NOPD makes several arrests for looting and enforces curfew starting tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson provided an update on Hurricane Ida’s relief and response plan.

In the press conference, Mayor Cantrell and Superintendent Chief Shaun Ferguson told the media they want to remain proactive in response to Hurricane Ida’s recovery and looting.

Starting Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. NOPD and National Guardsmen will be enforcing a curfew and anti-looting until 6 a.m.

Ferguson said NOPD has made several arrests for looting. “It is an embarrassment of individuals to take these unnecessary actions,” said Ferguson.

Mayor Cantrell updated the community on Entergy’s progress. Wednesday afternoon some level of transmission to the city of New Orleans is expected said, Cantrell.

She said some level of light is expected to be in the city tomorrow but reminded residents that it is just the start of recovery efforts.

“Don’t expect the entire city to be lit tomorrow evening,” added Cantrell.

City officials also emphasized residents who evacuated stay where they are. “Now is not the time to come home,” said Furguson.