WATCH: New Orleans Mayor addresses fast approaching Hurricane Ida urging people to stay inside

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) — On Sunday morning, Mayor Cantrell held a press conference in regards to Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

In the press conference, Cantrell said this is a very dangerous situation. This is the time to stay inside she urged. As of 11:45 a.m., wind gusts are over 70mph in the city.

“Head all warnings ensure you shelter in place and make sure you hunker down,” said Mayor Cantrell.

City officials said life-threatening winds will happen, everyone must be indoors.

Public safety officials will not be likely to respond through the day and night. 911 is for emergencies only. The safest thing to do is to stay put.

Response efforts will begin tomorrow.

Water conservation is needed at this time, especially for hotels.

The National Guard has 260 guardsmen ready to help in the aftermath.

Cantrell concluded and urged residents to “be calm.”She said we will get through it together.

“We have the leadership that is in place on all sides.”