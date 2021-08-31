Watch: Mandeville officials announce Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Clay Madden held a press conference at 3:00 p.m. in front of Mandeville City Hall to provide an update on important hurricane recovery efforts in the City.

Key Takeaways

The city curfew is lifted for daylight hours. Curfew is in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.. until further notice Lakewater had flooded several streets in the city. As of Tuesday morning, the water hac decreased down to Claiborne Street (see graphic). Please stay away from the lakefront!



9-1-1 has been restored for emergency services. Please call the city numbers below for further assistance:

Mandeville PD: 985.626.9711

Mandeville Fire: 985.643.4242

Power, Utilities, and Debris

There is no timeline yet on when power will be restored, Officials hope to have a clearer answer sometime Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. Follow the City Facebook page for the latest updates.

Tree removal permits for standing and leaning trees are required, including for structural damage to home. The ciity is waiving all permit fees. Contact the Mandeville Planning and Zoning Dept. at 985.624.3103 for more information.

There is no permit required for debris removal.

Crews are working on clearing streets of debris to make them accessible. Garbage pickup is suspended until debris is cleared. Officials are working on scheduling a make-up day for later this week.

Residents are aksed to bring all debris to the curb. Debris pickup is expected to start on Tuesday, September 7 and will be continual until debris is cleared

Private citizens needing help with tree removal or private groups wanting to help should contact City Clerk Kristine Scherer at 504.259.1068.

Water customers under City of Mandeville services are NOT under a boil order.

Apply for FEMA assistance at fema.gov/disaster/hurricaneida.

Finally, city emails are currently not available. Residents can report damages to temporary email hurricaneida@mandevillela.net.