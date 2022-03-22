NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO Meteorologists Hank Allen and Brantly Keiek provide ongoing coverage of tornado warnings and damage across New Orleans and surrounding parishes.

At 7:50 p.m., the NWS reported that the tornado and associated storm have moved to the east. There are still showers around but none are severe at this time.

The NWS reported a tornado warning still in effect for Slidell, Picayune (Miss.), Nicholson (Miss.) until 8:30 p.m. CDT

