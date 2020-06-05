WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards briefing on TD Cristobal, COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The governor held a Unified Command Group briefing on Tropical Depression Cristobal and COVID-19 Friday morning and is set to hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference to talk about both topics at the State Capitol.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday in advance of TD Cristobol, which is currently forecast to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico to become a Tropical Storm that will potentially make landfall in Louisiana this weekend and bring heavy rain to the ArkLaTex Monday.

Meanwhile, Louisiana entered Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, further lifting restrictions on churches and allowing maximum occupancy to increase from 25 to 50 percent. Some businesses that have remained closed through Phase 1 will also be allowed to reopen, including spas, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, bowling alleys, and event centers.

As of noon Friday, there were 41,989 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,801 deaths. But for the first time since testing began in the state in early March, the state’s overall positivity rate fell below 10 percent. That is a benchmark Edwards has pointed out the WHO and the CDC have set as an indicator of progress in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

