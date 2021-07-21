WATCH: New Orleans mayor issues indoor mask advisory in light of nine-fold COVID-19 surge in past two weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the latest COVID-19 new case numbers surging daily in the city and around the state, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno held a media briefing regarding COVID mitigation measures in New Orleans.

“It’s a very sobering day,” said Mayor Cantrell at the start of the briefing inside the City Hall press room on 1300 Perdido Street. “The Delta variant is alive and very much and well in the City of New Orleans.

“It’s more aggressive, it’s deadlier, and it’s in our community.”

The city’s average daily cases went from 11.43 on July 5 to 104 as of Tuesday, which is a nine-fold increase in two weeks. Statewide, hospitalizations have doubled in that same time frame and the rate of positivity is over five percent. Nearly all of the cases are from the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Mayor Cantrell announced that the city is issuing an indoor mask advisory regardless of vaccination status, as a result of the numbers multiplying nearly tenfold over the past two weeks in new case reports.

This is not a mask mandate, but rather an advisory for all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to exercise extreme caution and wear masks indoors until numbers subside.

According to the mayor, wearing a mask is the most “immediate and tangible” way to slow the spread of the virus. “Don’t let us go back,” urged Cantrell. “The city cannot afford for that to happen.”