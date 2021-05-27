Watch Live: Ahead of rally, Ronald Greene’s attorneys speak at the State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, the attorneys of Ronald Greene, Lee Merritt, and Ron Haley, as well as family members, and a forensic pathologist, spoke at the Louisiana Capitol.

As a result of last week’s release of evidence and expected new action on the Ronald Greene murder case, the NAACP was joined by the Greene Family and their supporters to rally together to demand justice for Mr. Greene.

Gov. Edwards makes statement following release of LSP videos of Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Now brought to light, an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.

The ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that Greene was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.

State Police release all body cam footage following death of Ronald Greene

This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald A. Greene. (Family photo via AP)

New state police documents obtained by The Associated Press show numerous inconsistencies between Lt. John Clary’s statements to detectives and the body camera footage he denied having.

They add to growing evidence of obfuscation in Greene’s death, which the white troopers initially blamed on a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase and is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.Watch: Louisiana State Police discuss the Ronald Greene investigative process

The highly secretive case has drawn national attention since last week, when the AP began publishing graphic body camera videos that showed troopers repeatedly jolting Greene with stun guns, putting him in a chokehold, punching him and dragging him by his ankle shackles.

And like George Floyd’s death a year ago, it once again highlighted the importance of video as key evidence in police misconduct cases.