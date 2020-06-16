WATCH: Kenner Fire Chief updates condition of early morning fire at Gendusa’s Italian Market

KENNER, La. – The Kenner Fire Department was busy this morning battling a fire that broke out at Gendusa’s Italian Market in Rivertown.

According to Chief Terence Morris, firefighters received the call around 5:37 a.m. and responded within one minute.

It took the crew approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. They were able to put out the fire before it extended to other buildings.

Chief Morris says the cause of the fire is still being determined and is able to report there were no injures.

As a result of the flames, there is extensive damage to the outside of the building including a partial collapse of the roof. Firefighters are still working to assess the damage to the interior of Gendusa’s.

The scene at Gendusa’a Italian Market around 6:00 a.m. this morning. Flames are now under control.