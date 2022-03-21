NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just as the New Orleans Saints were reportedly re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston to a new two-year, $28 million contract, NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick was hosting a private workout at Edna Karr High School across town on Monday.

Kaepernick, who has thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2016, joined former Tulane receivers Jalen McCleskey and Xavier Rush, as well as a handful of others for a two-hour session along the Mississippi River levee in Algiers.

According to Kaepernick’s handlers, the former Super Bowl quarterback was invited by McCleskey, the son of former Saints defensive back, J.J. McCleskey, and who recently signed a Futures Contract with the Saints in January.

Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in the Superdome in February 2013 – a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Most notably of late, the 34-year-old is associated with his decision to kneel during the National Anthem in protest for what he believed was excessive force by police officers against people of color around the country.

In February 2019, Kaepernick reached a confidential settlement with the NFL and withdrew a grievance he filed two years earlier against the league accusing NFL owners of collusion to keep him out of the league.

The media were not allowed to interview Kaepernick during the workout.



He was scheduled to leave New Orleans immediately after the session for another private workout planned in another city. The next location was not disclosed with WGNO.

Colin Kaepernick poses with Edna Karr head football coach, Brice Brown, and others (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

Colin Kaepernick meets recently elected New Orleans ‘District C’ City Councilmember, Freddie King III (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

Colin Kaepernick greets fans after private workout (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

Colin Kaepernick holds private workout at Edna Karr High School (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)