WATCH: Info on 2 officers shot at Walmart in Forrest City, AR

Update:

FORREST CITY, Ark. – Two police officers injured in a shooting that left a suspect dead Monday morning have been identified.

In a Monday afternoon news conference (watch above), the Forrest City Police Department (FCPD) released their names: Lt. Eric Varner and Det. Eugene Watlington.

Forrest City Police identified the suspect as Bobby Gibbs, and said he was dead.

According to the Forrest City Police Department, the two officers were called to the store shortly before 10:30 a.m. after Gibbs began making threats, saying he was going to blow up the Walmart. He was approached by the officers and that’s when the suspect reportedly opened fire, striking both.

Watlington was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment which was continuing as of 1:30 p.m. He’s expected to be okay. Varner was taken to a local hospital. He too is expected to be okay.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) has taken over the investigation and Walmart has been shut down. The ASP will release more details at 4 p.m. Monday.

The FCPD says the suspect was known to police but there was nothing that led them to think he was capable of this.

The incident took place on the grocery side of the store.

Statement from Walmart: “We are aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City, AR this morning. We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation.”

Update:

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — There’s new information on Monday morning’s shooting at the local Walmart store that left two police officers injured and a suspect dead.

Our sister station WREG in Memphis reports the incident began when a 40-year-old man walked into the store and started making threats. Employees then called police.

After police arrived and made contact with the man there was an exchange of gunfire.

One of the injured officers was taken to a Memphis hospital and the other was taken to a Forrest City hospital. There’s no further word on their conditions.

A news conference is coming up at 1:30 p.m. which we will carry live.

Update:

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — Two Forrest City officers were shot and one suspect was killed after a shooting at the local Walmart.

According to police, officers were called to the store after the suspect began making threats. He was approached by the officers and that’s when shots were fired.

Two officers were struck. One was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center while the other is still on the scene.

The suspect is dead.

Original Story:

FORREST CITY, Ark.- Forrest City Police tell KARK 4 News that they are investigating a shooting at Walmart Monday morning.

Law enforcement tells our sister station WREG in Memphis that a few people have been injured.

We’ll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.