WATCH: Iberville Parish residents prepare for Hurricane Laura

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD)– Iberville Parish is under a tropical storm warning ahead of Hurricane Laura.

The Iberville Parish Environmental Services Department is providing hundreds of sandbags for residents to prepare for flooding.

“We stay open in case anybody wants any sandbags they can come get them,” Mark Migliacio with the Iberville Environmental Services Department said.

“But until it starts raining I dont think people are really worried too much about these storms.”

The department is working around the clock to keep up with Laura.

“All our ditches have been swept clean and sprayed all summer long, we are probably at our lowest part so any rain that we get we feel pretty comfortable we can handle,” Migliacio said.

Residents can pick up sandbags by following the signs behind 59805 Bayou Road, Plaquemine LA.