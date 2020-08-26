WATCH: Iberville Parish residents prepare for Hurricane Laura

News

by: Abbi Rocha

Posted: / Updated:

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD)– Iberville Parish is under a tropical storm warning ahead of Hurricane Laura.

The Iberville Parish Environmental Services Department is providing hundreds of sandbags for residents to prepare for flooding.

“We stay open in case anybody wants any sandbags they can come get them,” Mark Migliacio with the Iberville Environmental Services Department said.

“But until it starts raining I dont think people are really worried too much about these storms.”

The department is working around the clock to keep up with Laura.

“All our ditches have been swept clean and sprayed all summer long, we are probably at our lowest part so any rain that we get we feel pretty comfortable we can handle,” Migliacio said.

Residents can pick up sandbags by following the signs behind 59805 Bayou Road, Plaquemine LA.

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

87°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

87°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News