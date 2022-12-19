BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding an press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 19.

The end of the year press conference is happening in the Governor’s Mansion.

Our Shannon Heckt is covering the news conference and is providing some highlights from the governor below:

Gov. Edwards says he sent a letter to the EPA to classify the capitol lakes as a superfund site to help clean up the pollution.

Edwards is asking that everyone keep those impacted by last week’s tornados in their thoughts and prayers.

When it comes to the abortion laws — he says it’s been relatively smooth in the shift in policy. But he says there is room for improvement to clarify the medical futility portion of the law.

Edwards asks the legislature to put an exception for rape and incest.

When asked if he regrets anything or wishes he had done differently for the Ronald Greene case he says when it became public he’s always believed there was criminal activity and indictments reflect that.

For the sixth month in a row the state has broken records for low unemployment rates.

$1.3B has been invested in coastal restoration through CPRA

Gov. Edwards says no special session is needed as the insurance commissioner is asking for.

In regards to the budget, the governor says that historic investments were made this year in infrastructure, higher education, and pay raises for teachers

