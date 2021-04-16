WATCH: Family members hold prayer vigil for missing Seacor Power crewmembers in Delcambre

UPDATE: DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — Many back home are praying for each man to return home safe. In Delcambre tonight, dozens gathered together for a vigil.

Tonight’s prayer vigil was for all 12 missing men, but mostly Acadiana resident Dylan Daspit. Many of his best friends live here in Delcambre and felt they had to do something.

“We want to hold our loved ones again, Father God,” said Desirae LeBlanc as she led this evening’s prayers.

Locked hand-in-hand, Louisiana is calling on a higher power to rescue the 12 men still missing after a lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. One of those men is Dylan Daspit. The husband and father of three was at the center of the vigil organized by his best friend.

“He’s just always there,” said Macie LeBlanc, Daspit’s best friend.

The community took turns sharing how Daspit has been a rock in the lives. They are certain he’s the leader the missing crew needs.

“Dude, Dylan Daspit is on there,” said Sylvester Harris, who also works offshore. “It’s going to be alright.”

Harris has been offshore his whole life and trained Daspit in safety.

“I call him my stepkid,” said Harris.

He says every man is trained to know the layout of the boat, and what he’s seen encourages him.

“A lot of people look at the videos of this vessel capsizing,” said Harris. “If they actually look at the actual picture, the front of the vessel has two legs. The back has one leg. That is the living quarter area, so they have a chance.”

And with any chance, friends are confident prayer will push it over the top.

“The past two days has been sleepless days for a lot of in the community, so I just felt like so helpless that this is just something that we can do,” said LeBlanc. “That extra step because prayer is powerful, and I believe in that. I know how much it’s helped me, so I know that’s what’s going to bring him home.”

As you can tell, Daspit means a whole lot to this community and whole lot of others. Now just imagine multiplying that by 12. There are a whole lot of people cheering these men on.

ORIGINAL STORY: DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — Family members of missing crewmembers of the Seacor Power held a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at the Shrimp Festival Grounds in Delcambre Thursday evening.

Families have anxiously awaited news of the 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel Thursday while stormy weather delayed divers from searching for survivors. One person has been confirmed dead in the incident — David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux, captain of the Seacor Power, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Rescuers don’t know whether any of the missing might be caught inside the lift boat that flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas about 8 miles off the coast of Louisiana, Coast Guard spokesmen said.

“There is the potential they are still there, but we don’t know,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said early Thursday. “We’re still searching for 12 people because there are 12 still missing.”