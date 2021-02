Former LSU star Devin White celebrated his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win with a victory lap around Raymond James Stadium this week.

Victory lap for @DevinWhite__40 🤠



A dream come true. pic.twitter.com/cjTXIQT7l1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 11, 2021

The Louisiana native previously took a ride around Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge with his beloved former horse Daisy Mae.

How it started ➡️ How it’s going pic.twitter.com/29FG6yC389 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 11, 2021

