WATCH: Coach Fobbs says he hopes to resume practice this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL Sports) – The Grambling State Tigers football team is hoping to return to practice this week after suspending its last two games due to COVID-19.

Coach Broderick Fobbs says the plan is for the Tigers to return to the practice field on Tuesday, assuming COVID-19 tests taken on Monday all come back negative.

Kickoff for the 47th annual Bayou Classic is set for next Saturday in Independence Stadium at 1:30 p.m.

Grambling is 0-3 on the season, while Southern University is coming off a win against Jackson State.

Coach Fobbs spoke about the challenges his team is facing due to the COVID-19 protocols during the weekly news conference of SWAC coaches.