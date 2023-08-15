BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys who are representing the youth held at Angola will talk about the first day of hearings Tuesday afternoon.

The hearing, which was scheduled after an emergency filing by the American Civil Liberties Union, is set to continue through Friday, Aug. 18.

According to the ACLU and its emergency filing, children are being placed in solitary confinement, locked in their cells for over 23 hours for punishment and kept in spaces with extreme heat.

“As predicted, the state’s unprecedented decision to hold children in abusive conditions inside Angola’s former death row building has resulted in almost a year of devastating effects,” said Nora Ahmed, legal director at ACLU of Louisiana. “Kids have been held in solitary confinement, deprived of education services and family connections, and subjected to harsh living conditions. We should be helping children grow, not exposing them to unnecessary danger and irreversible harm. The state must take immediate action to remove kids from Angola and end the practice of holding children in adult facilities.”

