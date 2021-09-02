Waste Connections gives update on trash services in Greater New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, Waste Connections issued a statement on how the company is moving forward following Hurricane Ida’s winds that blasted through southern Louisana.

Limited serves are expected to resume in the Greater New Orleans area on Thursday, September 2 — primarily focusing on healthcare workers and first responders. The landfill is scheduled to reopen on Thursday as well.

Crews continue to assess the accessibility of roads and the availability of workers.

Jefferson Parish Residents

Trash services resume Monday, September 6 for household garbage only

Storm debris and remodeling, construction, and demolition debris are not a part of your regular service and are not suitable for the truck that empties your container. Material intended for FEMA crews must be clearly separated from your regular trash

Curbside recycling is suspended at this time.

Commercial/Industrial Customers

Crews will resume service on commercial routes and roll-off hauls on Thursday, September 2. Crews are only able to operate during daylight hours at this time and will only service the accounts that they feel they can safely access.

Customers should place extra trash in bags and then place those bags next to their container — NOT in front of it. This will allow crews access to service the container. No loose material will be collected.

Material that exceeds the upper rim and any extra bags may be subject to additional fees unless it was the result of missed pickups due to suspended services related to the storm.

Storm debris and remodeling, construction and demolition debris are not a part of your regular service and are not suitable for the truck that empties your container. Material intended for FEMA crews must be clearly separated from your regular trash.

If your business has storm debris, remodeling debris or construction and/or demolition debris, Waste Management offers roll-off dumpster service. Contact for a quote by clicking here.