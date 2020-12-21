VP-elect Harris, Ivanka Trump campaign in Georgia senate runoffs

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – “It is so good to be back in Georgia,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said Monday.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was back on the campaign trail in Columbus, Georgia stumping for two Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“Are you ready to win this election?” Warnock said Monday.

“He may not know it yet, but Donald Trump is leaving, and Georgia voters sent him packing. So what comes next is up to us,” Ossoff said.

Harris thanked Georgians for helping her and President-elect Joe Biden win in November and asked them to do it again in the senate runoffs.

“2020 ain’t over til’ January 5th,” Harris added.

If Ossoff and Warnock defeat republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Democrats will take control of the US senate. But Republicans are fighting to hold onto their Senate majority.

“He will never stop fighting for you,” Ivanka Trump said Monday in Milton, GA. “Today I am proud to be here with two more fighters,” she added.

President Trump’s daughter and advisor was also in Georgia campaigning for Republicans Loeffler and Perdue

“This President fought for us we’re gonna fight for him,” Loeffler said.

“We ain’t ready to give Georgia up,” Perdue added.

The runoff election is just two weeks away and early voting is underway already well over 1-million Georgia voters have cast their ballots.