Pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC, injures 3 people

Washington DC Bureau

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: NBC Washington

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Fire and EMS reported that a pedestrian bridge collapsed on Kenilworth Ave and Polk St around noon. There is no entrapment but three minor injuries reported.

According to officials, DC-295 is closed in both direction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Popular

Latest News

More News