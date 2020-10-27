Judge Barrett joins Supreme Court as new justice, Democrats worried for future of the country

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Amy Coney Barrett officially the newest justice on the Supreme Court, West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she will act as a role model for the country.

“She understands and respects the role of a Supreme Court justice,” Capito said.

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin doesn’t question Barrett’s qualifications but says the timing of this process so close to the election is questionable.

“Because all it does is further divide one week before the election — of a very contentious election I might say,” Manchin said.

Manchin and other Democrats say they are worried about what will happen to things like the Affordable Care Act.

“And now we have a landmark case coming up that could throw the baby out with the bathwater,” Manchin said.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine expects Republicans will get their way and overturn the ACA.

“They did it for one reason, which is they smell blood in the water in their effort to finally kill the Affordable Care Act,” Kaine said.

Kaine says only one thing can be done now.

“The only real solution is for people to engage as never before so there will be a Congress that can provide additional protections should the Supreme Court take the step that seems likely in the aftermath of the Supreme Court nomination being rushed to court,” Kaine said.

The Supreme Court hears arguments in the ACA just one week after the election.