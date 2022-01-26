WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden is renewing his push to get his large social spending plan dubbed Build Back Better through Congress.

On Wednesday, Biden hosted a group of 10 business leaders at the White House discuss the fate of the $1.7 trillion package.

“This is about here and now and the future,” he said. “It’s good for families, it’s good for the economy and it’s good for the country.”

The plan would include funding for universal preschool, child care and clean energy initiatives, among other things.

“I was really focused on the climate initiatives in the bill,” Tom Linebarger, CEO of diesel engine company Cummins, who was among those at the White House roundtable, said. “The truth is companies can’t do it on our own. We need infrastructure. we need energy policy, we need a lot of other things to support (changing). Because a fuel cell truck is only useable if there’s hydrogen available,” Linebarger said.

With moderate senators holding out, Democrats have not been able to get together the votes to push the measure through. But there does seem to be growing support on Capitol Hill for the climate change policies, with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., signaling earlier this month that he was behind the provisions in Build Back Better.

“I’m excited about that. I hope that’s true,” Linebarger said.

He said during the roundtable, Biden again endorsed breaking up the package into smaller bills.

“That’s a smart move given that we couldn’t get the whole act passed,” Linebarger said.

Last week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she would rather pass a single large bill.