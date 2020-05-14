Warren Easton to celebrate the class of 2020 and Hall of Fame scholarship winners

NEW ORLEANS – Warren Easton will honor its Class of 2020 by hosting a staff celebration and senior supplies pickup on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 8 am-12 pm. Students and their families will proceed down Salcedo Street in vehicles between the school building and Legacy Field, where they will be cheered by staff and given senior supplies and memorabilia.

The celebration is being held to honor the students who have missed the major milestones of their senior year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing will be practiced to protect all students and staff in attendance.

In addition, 41 students will be awarded $120,000 in scholarships by the Warren Easton Hall of Fame Committee. Students will be presented a commemorative check at the Warren Easton Alumni House at 3023 Iberville directly behind the school. Major donors and sponsors include Sandra Bullock, Gulf Coast Bank, Phoenix Suns’ Kelly Oubre, Zito Companies, and many Warren Easton alumni donors.

Students will be scheduled to attend in groups from 8 am-12 pm to ensure social distancing. Scholarship presentations will be held from 8 am-9:30 am, with those students scheduled for the procession during that time.

Warren Easton conducts an annual Hall of Fame Scholarship campaign for seniors graduating from the oldest public high school in Louisiana. Over the years the HOF has awarded more than $900,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors and presented faculty with more than $24,000 in teaching excellence awards.

Since 2007 Warren Easton has graduated 96-100% of its senior class; the school is one of the top-rated in the city. It is an open-enrollment charter school with a student population that is approximately 82% economically disadvantaged.