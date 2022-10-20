NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Warren Easton defense tallied two interceptions and a fumble recovery as the Eagles beat Madison Prep 20-14 at Joe Brown Stadium in New Orleans East on Thursday night.

Easton was bolstered offensively by the play of Fredrick Robertson, who recorded two rushing touchdowns and one receiving as the Eagles improve to 6-2 overall with the win.

