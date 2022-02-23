Temperatures are in the lower 80s again this afternoon, just a couple of degrees below our record high temperature of 83 set back in 2019.

The warm air and high humidity stick around for the next couple of days. With the increase in moisture near the surface and calm winds at night, dense fog is likely again through Thursday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi from midnight through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Rain chances have been minimal over the last couple of days, and are forecast to stay low at just 20 percent for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain looks a little more likely as we head into Friday when another cold front approaches from the west. This front will bring much cooler air and breezy conditions to the area on Friday. High temperatures dip into the lower to mid 60s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows generally in the lower 50s.