Want to touch a shark? Snuggle up to a stingray? You need no ocean for this love connection

Shark Discovery at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

NEW ORLEANS – Get your sunscreen and your beach umbrella ready.

It’s time to go the ocean.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s a trip to discover some crazy creatures who live life in the water.

Sharks!

They’re in New Orleans, actually at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas.

The sharks have some neighbors in their New Orleans neighborhood.

Stingrays.

Their new home is a new $3-million pool that’s 60-feet-long.

It’s six times the size of the previous stingray touch pool at the Aquarium.

An LED screen runs the entire length of the pool.

You can reach out and touch sharks, rays and fish, too.

Did you know sharks and rays are usually very wary of people and will swim away, actually, long before you ever see them.

Sharks and rays do not have bones.

No.

They have cartilage instead of bones.

Sharks live in all the oceans of the world.

And you’ll see some swimming in freshwater rivers and lakes.

What is the greatest threat to sharks?

People.

Yes, us.

Every year, tens of millions of sharks are killed for their fins.

But the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas hopes to improve the relationship.

One person.

One shark at a time.