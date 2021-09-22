Want to know Joe? He wants you to leave the heavy lifting to him

After Hurricane Ida, Joe's invention may be the best tool in town

METAIRIE, La. (WGN0) – Surveying the stock at his favorite Louisiana store, it’s Joe.

At Lowe’s.

And it’s right here where Joe Porch has a handle on his invention.

It’s called the Handle and Haul.

WGNO’s Bill Wood knows Joe.

Joe is known around Lowe’s as the winner of the store’s contest for America’s Top Entrepreneur.

Joe invented the Handle & Haul to make the world a lighter, more liftable kind of planet.

In the contest that named him a top-shelf inventor, the judges from Lowe’s simply said, you’ve got a great idea.

And what a great time for a great idea.

After Hurricane Ida, with a lot of heavy lifting to be done in Louisiana, Joe’s idea has a practical purpose.