LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — If you’d like to help those affected by the ongoing wildfires in southwest Louisiana, programs have been set up to receive donations of money and supplies.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana has launched a Fire Relief Fund to support individuals and families. 100% of the proceeds are directed to distributing relief funds according to the community’s most urgent needs and assisting firefighters with needs. Donations can be made at unitedwayswla.org/fireswla or by texting FIRESWLA to 40403.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is doing a drive for the following items for the Beauregard Parish Firefighters: Water, pop-up canopy tents and high-velocity fans.

If you are interested in giving please bring donations to 415 W. Cotton St., Ville Platte. Donations can be made 24/7 by Aug. 30. Every little bit will be greatly appreciated. Please call 337-363-2161 with any questions.