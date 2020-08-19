Want to help others vote? Sign up to be a poll commissioner (it pays!)

Gretna, LA – The Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court, Jon Gegenheimer, is looking for paid volunteers to staff the polls on election night, Nov. 3.

The Clerk of Court’s office is responsible for managing and staffing about 150 polling locations across the Parish, and according to a press release, the office is anticipating a “poll commissioner shortage for the heavy turnout” expected for the Presidential election in November.

Traditionally, many poll commissioners — the people who check voters’ identification and escort them to the voting booths– are elderly. And because of concerns about their vulnerability to coronavirus, many of them won’t be at the polls this year.

To fill the shortage, the Clerk of Court’s office is offering to train volunteers to be poll commissioners, and they’ll be paid a “stipend of $200 per election.” They’ll also have “the satisfaction of knowing their service has made a positive difference in their community.”

The training course is available online.

Poll commissioners must be registered voters who have not been convicted of an election offense.

For more information, contact Rhonda Saylor, Elections Department Supervisor, at (504)736-6394.