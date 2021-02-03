Walmart now giving COVID-19 vaccines in 56 stores in Louisiana

HARVEY, La.– If you’re 70 years or older and are looking for a COVID-19 vaccine, then you are in luck.

Walmart is now administering COVID-19 vaccines at nearly 60 locations in Louisiana through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“We want to protect as many patients as possible and this is the easiest way to do that,” Kevin Chung a Pharmacy Manager at WalMart said.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine just got easier now that 56 Louisiana Walmarts are giving eligible folks the vaccine. Right now only those 70 years or older and healthcare professionals along with others who meet the Louisiana’s Department of Health’s guidelines can get the shot.

If you want to get back to normal life before COVID, then this is the way to do it,” Chung said.

Walmart pharmacists give millions of shots per year so they are highly trained to give the vaccine, and all the vaccines are stored at proper temperatures.

Walmart shopper William MacVaugh understands the importance of getting the vaccine. He shops at the Walmart on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey where they are already scheduling appointments.

“If you don’t get it then you are playing Russian roulette,” he said.

Not all Walmart locations have the vaccine. Supplies are limited and you must schedule an appointment at the participating Walmarts.

For more information on where you can get the vaccine, click HERE.