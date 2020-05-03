Walker Police on the look out for “aggressive chicken”

Walker, Louisiana’s Police Department is having a little fun on social media while everyone is on lockdown. They posted this announcement on Facebook over the weekend concerning an “aggressive chicken”:

BOLO: The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in connection with an incident occurring Friday in Walker. At approximately 4 pm, Walker Police were dispatched to a bank on Walker South Road in response to a complaint of an aggressive chicken. Although police reached the bank with a couple of minutes of the call, the chicken apparently anticipated the imminent arrival of law enforcement and fled on foot from the scene. According to the complaint, the chicken had been terrorizing bank customers all week, at both the walk-up ATM and the drive-thru. Bank officials told officers that the chicken chased customers, attempted to enter customer vehicles and on a number of occasions, failed to engage in proper social distancing. Despite patrols of the area, including the kitchen of a nearby restaurant, the chicken could not be located. Police are looking for a reddish-tan chicken, approximately 18” tall and 6-8 lbs in weight. The chicken is wanted on charges of assault, attempted battery, attempted burglary, terrorizing and ignoring an order of the Governor. Given the chicken’s history of aggressive behavior, the public is urged to avoid confronting the fowl and to instead, contact Walker Police if seen. Thank you!



