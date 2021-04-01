Walker Police Department asking for public’s help finding missing 17-year-old

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

According to the Walker Police Department, 17-year-old “Amanda Boswell was last seen on March

30, 2021 at approximately 3:30 pm at the Walmart on Walker South Road in Walker.”

Walker PD describes Boswell this way:

White female

Height: 5 feet, 1 inch tall

Weight: 167 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Walker PD thinks Boswell “may have left Walmart on foot and caught a ride.”

Police have reason to believe Boswell might be heading towards Eunice.

It has been 11 hours since this missing person alert was put out by the Walker Police Department.

If you have any information on the location of Amanda Boswell, please call Walker Police at (225)

664-3125 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.