BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to a shooting at the 6100 block of Siegen Lane on Saturday.

EBRSO Deputies were told that a gun went off on accident. The call came in at 6:15 p.m.

According to EBRSO, 23-year-old Chad Blackard accidentally shot a woman while in the car with friends who were driving to Baton Rouge from Pineville, La.

Photo courtesy of EBRSO.

Blackard was seated behind the victim on the passenger side when he pulled out the gun and fired one shot. The bullet went through the passenger’s seat and hit her in the back. EBRSO says that the driver pulled into a parking lot on Siegen Lane.

EBRSO says that Blackard told detectives he was allegedly playing with the gun when it went off while he was trying to reposition it. Blackard said it was an accident.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and the medical staff realized she was 25 weeks pregnant. Both the victim and her baby died at the hospital.

Blackard is booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is charged with negligent homicide, third degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.

Blackard is from Walker, La.

Photo by Mike T.

This is a developing story.