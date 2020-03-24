Walk-On’s to cater in neighborhoods amid CODIV-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Last Thursday, a restaurant franchise began bringing their entrees to the streets... literally! The Covington Walk-On’s location along with a few others have been thinking outside of the box!



“We're getting out into the neighborhoods” Covington Walk-On's Owner, Matt Gallagher told WGNO. “Obviously, you know, the community can't come to us so we're going to them.”



They're coming in mobile drive-thru style! First, cooking requested meals. Then, bagging the orders up. Walk-On's visits a new neighborhood every day!



“It's an opportunity for us to reach out into the community and give back.”



Securing their catering trailer is pretty simple. Each neighborhood has to order at least 60 meals! But feel free to order more! “We've done up to 130.”



The Covington Walk-On's location has served neighborhoods from Ponchatoula to this one, Montgomery Terrace and residents say their thankful that they're going the extra mile!



“I guess it just kind of gives us a sense of normalcy. You know, it was great to come home after a long day of work. I didn't have to cook!” Walk-On's Customer, Ryan Bradshaw shared.



Walk-On’s message was heard loud and clear.



“They care about the area. They wanna give the best customer service possible.”



While doing it the safest way! When the trailer comes to neighborhoods, they require customers to stand at least six feet apart for social distancing!



“Obviously, we're adhering to all of the state and federal regulations.”





To secure the Covington Walk-On’s catering truck in your neighborhood, give them a call at (985) 261-2476.