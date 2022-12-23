Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up FREEZING as last night’s front packs its punch all day Friday into your Christmas weekend!

This system has sent a blast of arctic air south, plunging temperatures into the 30s for highs today with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Windy conditions will make it feel much colder all day today, so bundle up. Wind chill values or “feels like” temperatures are in the tens for the Northshore early Friday morning, with locations south of Lake Pontchartrain seeing the teens.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the area until noon. Winds will be gusting into the 30s and 40s and with temperatures in the 20s, so we could see single digit wind chill values north and teens south. These will be dangerous conditions to be out in for any length of time.

Temperatures stay frigid again Friday night into Saturday, with gradually warming expected after Christmas Day.

We will stay very cold all the way through the weekend but with less wind after Friday. Expect hard freeze conditions for a good portion of the area Saturday and Sunday morning. Protect the 4 Ps, pets, people, plants, and pipes.