VTA worker shoots and kills 8 at San Jose rail yard

“A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family,” VTA Chairman Glenn Hendricks said in a news conference.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An employee opened fire Wednesday at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said.

KRON4 sources have identified the suspect as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, a VTA worker.

The shooting took place at around 6:30 a.m. The rail yard is located next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said he did not know the type of weapon used.

He said the victims included VTA employees. Authorities did not release any of the victims’ names.

Two patients were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to spokesperson Joy Alexiou. One person was pronounced dead upon arrival, and the other was in critical condition.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter.

A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

“These folks were heroes during COVID 19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

A reunification center for employees and families is at the County Building on 70 W. Hedding in the Isaac Newton room.

Mayor Liccardo said a suspicious house fire in San Jose that broke out just before the shooting happened may be connected.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Angmar Ct at 6:36 a.m. for a fire. It was a single-family home and the fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said there were explosive devices inside the house that was on fire on Angmar Ct.

The Guadalupe Yard is located off of West Younger Ave, near N San Pedro St. The sheriff is asking people to stay away from the area.

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

KRON4 reporter Camila Barco said several roads are blocked off and there are multiple police vehicles, as well as the San Jose Fire Department.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Av and San Pedro St.



This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.



TOC: 6:34 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

VTA officials said all light rail service will be shut down starting today at noon until further notice.

We will be shutting down light rail service starting at noon today until further notice. We will have bus bridges in place to provide limited service while we work through this. The light rail yard remains an active investigation scene, limiting our ability to provide service. — VTA (@VTA) May 26, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.