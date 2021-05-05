VP Kamala Harris meeting with small business owners in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to meet with Rhode Island business owners Wednesday afternoon as part of her visit to the Ocean State.

The 1 p.m. event is expected to focus on the social impact of small businesses.

She’s Here: @VP Kamala Harris arrives to her first meeting with small business owners in RI. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/88uW6BO0D6 — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) May 5, 2021

NOW: We are here outside the Providence Innovation Center in Providence awaiting @VP Kamala Harris’ arrival here. WATCH ⬇️ @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/6X1cT5DONM — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaJonesTV) May 5, 2021

Prior to the meeting, Harris made an unscheduled stop at Books on the Square on the East Side of Providence along with U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and current Governor Dan McKee.

Harris disembarked at T.F. Green Airport shortly after 11 a.m. and was met by Raimondo, McKee and all four members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Good to be here, Rhode Island! pic.twitter.com/I5Ee5fJj9Y — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 5, 2021

The vice president’s visit has resulted in heavy traffic in the Providence area.

Meanwhile, here’s what the @VP visit looks like on I-195 West headed toward Providence. Traffic crawling. Seek alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/yibs2IbBW6 — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) May 5, 2021

The following events are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon:

, Harris will participate in an event featuring small businesses focused on social impact. At 2:05 p.m. , The vice president will participate in a women-led small business roundtable along with Raimondo.

, The vice president will participate in a women-led small business roundtable along with Raimondo. At 4:55 p.m., Harris will depart Rhode Island for Washington, D.C.

Harris and Raimondo are expected to promote President Joe Biden’s American Jobs and American Families plans.

On Thursday, Raimondo toured the General Dynamics Electric Boat facility in Groton, Conn., along with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. She said job training and apprenticeships will be critical in restoring the country’s economy, noting how Biden’s jobs package includes a $48 billion investment in workforce development.

This isn’t the first time a vice president has made a stop in Rhode Island, whether they were still on the campaign trail or had already taken office.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited the Ocean State in spring 2016 to support Raimondo’s Rhode Works Bill, stopping to examine the East Shore Expressway up close.

Other past vice presidents who made visits to Rhode Island include Mike Pence, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Dan Quayle, George Bush, and Walter Mondale.