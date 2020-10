Our weekend forecast for New Orleans has been dreamy after a cold front swung through Friday to bring seasonal temperatures back!

Today, we were much warmer, and this is the theme ahead. One word that sums up the upcoming weather pattern: LAYERS!

Humidity will be becoming more evident tomorrow through late this week. We do not anticipate an uptick in rain chances until Thursday as moisture increases.

Hopefully, it is gone before next weekend arrives. Our upcoming cold front times out about mid-week next week, just before Halloween.

Northshore residents will wake up Monday with lower 60s outside their windows while Southshore residents can anticipate upper 60s! This is sweater weather, but you’ll be ready to lose those jackets by the afternoon, once highs climb near 85.