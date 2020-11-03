Voters feel the power of voting in Jefferson Parish

TERRYTOWN, La.– In Jefferson Parish voters headed to the polls despite not having power because of Hurricane Zeta at some of their homes, but the polls had power.

Parish leaders say that all polling locations have electricity, and the only locations being powered by generators was at Livaudais Junior High in Terrytown, according to the JP Clerk of Court.

“I was really concerned about me having the right to vote today and how they were going to handle it with no power, but I think they handled it well, Tiffanie Roppolo said.

Voters here were feeling the power of the vote.

“When I go behind the curtain, that’s my personal choice, a lot of nations don’t have that right,” Michael Burris said.

“A sense of responsibility and accountability. I needed to make sure my vote counted,” Roy Lapeyronnie said.

Many of these voters say they vote every election, but this election has been anything but normal.

“It’s been quite a challenge because we don’t have electricity after a week and on top of that Covid, Still it is my right to vote, so I do what I can to vote,” Rippolo said.

For them voting is a powerful thing and they want to pass on the right to future voters.

“Showing my kids what they need to do, as their obligation as an adult. I’m showing them the voting experience today,” Tameka Thomas said.