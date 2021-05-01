Volunteers come together for the first time since pandemic to build Habitat for Humanity home

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since the pandemic, volunteers came together to work on a new Habitat for Humanity home in New Orleans.

“We are working on this house for one of our local Habitat family partners who are going to buy the home, we’re doing the framing for the flooring system today,” said Jay Huffstatler, Chief Advancement Officer for Habitat for Humanity.

They’re building the house in the Lower Ninth Ward on Law Street. A coincidence, as local lawyers and judges are helping with construction, hence the name “Bench and Bar Builders”.

“We’re all members of the community, and our community is only as strong as the most insecure person. And so, this is a way to partner with families and give them some security going forward,” said Meredith Grabill, a federal bankruptcy judge who was volunteering today.

Habitat for Humanity creates affordable houses for families to buy, and the one volunteers are building now is the future home to a local mom and her five kids.

“I was able to actually meet the purchaser of this home today, and got to talk with her a little bit, and so I am just thrilled to put a family with a home,” said Grabill.

It’s a big project that’s guaranteed to make you break a sweat, but these volunteers don’t mind because it’s a labor of love.

Huffstatler says they’re always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in joining a Habitat for Humanity project, go to https://habitat-nola.org/volunteer/.