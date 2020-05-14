Virtually Watch the Premiere of ‘Up from the Streets New Orleans: The City of Music’

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday, May 15, Eagle Rock Entertainment and Michael Murphy Productions will premiere a virtual cinema release of the celebrated New Orleans documentary “Up from The Streets ®: New Orleans: The City of Music.” In an effort to assist the musical artists of New Orleans, a portion of the proceeds from each $12 “ticket” sale will be donated to The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Jazz & Heritage Music Relief Fund – a statewide relief initiative supporting Louisiana musicians who have lost income amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Additional support is provided by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy’s “Embrace the Culture” series utilizing resources to activate art through virtual experiences.

“This gives New Orleanians an opportunity to support local films, local business, all while learning about the rich musical history our city has to offer,” said Carroll Morton, Director, Film New Orleans. “Part of the proceeds being donated to musicians struggling with lost income amid the COVID-19 pandemic, makes this project that much more rewarding.”

Viewers will be able to buy a ticket to the film from one of their local cinemas and watch the film at home, while supporting their favorite independent movie theaters as they practice social distancing and self-quarantine. More than 50 theaters nationwide are participating. The order will be good for seven days, and the viewer will have 72 hours to finish the film once they have started watching it. Virtual cinema tickets will be available here.

“Anyone interested in the culture and music of New Orleans will love this film,” said Terence Blanchard, famed New Orleans musician and a collaborator on and narrator of the film. “The resilience of the people of New Orleans reflects the story of America.”

Originally premiering at the 30th Annual New Orleans Film Festival in October 2019, “Up from The Streets” explores the unparalleled, historical musical heritage of New Orleans. the film dissects the evolution of the city’s music, from early innovations in jazz through R&B and funk. Archival and newly filmed performances by such legends as Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, the Neville Brothers, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band are interspersed with conversations with such impactful New Orleans musicians as Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Harry Connick, Jr., Mannie Fresh and Dr. Michael White, as well as commentary by Robert Plant, Keith Richards, Bonnie Raitt, and Sting.

This film earned the following honors:

Nominated for Best Feature Louisiana Documentary at 2019 New Orleans Film Festival

Nominated for Best Feature Documentary at 2020 Los Angeles Pan African Film Festival

Nominated for Best Feature Documentary at 2020 DC Independent Film Festival

Received Award of Excellence at Indie Fest Film Festival for Documentary Feature

Juried Gold Award Winner for Best Feature Documentary at Houston WorldFest Film Festival