BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Since the advent of the internet and its ever-increasing role in our daily lives, our capacity to communicate and connect with others has expanded to an astounding degree.

Loved ones who find themselves separated by oceans, airspace, and even by earth’s atmosphere can still enjoy real-time conversations with one another or simply keep up with each other’s lives.

But experts and government officials also note a downside to globalization’s impact on our ability to connect.

Scammers are taking advantage of it and using what information they can find on people to connect with them and then swindle them out of their money.

For example, in the last four years, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has continually warned the public about a scam called ‘virtual kidnapping.’

What is virtual kidnapping?

The FBI explains that virtual kidnapping can be carried out in various ways, but essentially involves a scammer’s attempt to trick victims into paying a ransom to free a loved one they believe is being threatened with violence or death. What the victim may fail to realize is that virtual kidnappers haven’t actually kidnapped anyone. Instead, these criminals use deception and threats to pressure their targets into paying a ransom.

The FBI says sometimes targets will answer their phone and hear a person screaming in the background as the “kidnapper” says something like, “We have your son/daughter. We are holding them hostage. You need to pay a ransom and you need to do it now or we are going to cut off her/his fingers.”

How to avoid being fooled

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) lists the following red flags to help citizens identify scammers who may be helming a virtual kidnapping attempt:

Incoming calls come from an outside area code, sometimes from Puerto Rico with area codes (787), (939) and (856).

Calls do not come from the alleged kidnapped victim’s phone.

Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.

Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim.

Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service.

If you receive a call stating that a loved one is being held for ransom, the federal government suggests the following:

Try to slow the situation down. Request to speak to the victim directly. Ask, “How do I know my loved one is okay?”

If the callers don’t let you speak to the victim, ask them to describe the victim or describe the vehicle the victim drives, if applicable.

Listen carefully to the voice of the kidnapped victim if he/she speaks.

Attempt to call, text, or contact the alleged victim via social media. Request that the victim call back from his or her cell phone.

While staying on the line with the alleged kidnappers, try to call the alleged kidnap victim from another phone.

To buy time, repeat the caller’s request and tell them you are writing. down the demand, or tell the caller you need additional time to meet their demands.

Don’t directly challenge or argue with the caller. Keep your voice low and steady.

Request the alleged kidnapper allow the victim to call you back from his/her cell phone.

At the earliest opportunity, notify your local police department.

Click here for more information on virtual kidnapping from the FBI.