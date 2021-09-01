Wild videos show probable tornado in New Jersey

Viral News

by: Aliza Chasan,

Posted: / Updated:

A probable tornado touched down in New Jersey Wednesday as the remnants of Ida drenched the region. (Ryan Thoden/Twitter)

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (WPIX) — As the remnants of Ida moved through the Northeast, a probable tornado was seen touching down in New Jersey.

“Tornado has been observed with this warning,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “Please take shelter now!”

Videos show the giant, grey mass move across the sky. Tornado warnings and watches were issued as Ida – now a post-tropical depression – drenched the region.

Just after 7 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service warned a confirmed tornado in the area of Burlington, New Jersey, was going to cross into Pennsylvania.

Take a look at some of the videos:

The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Scot Hurricane Coverage 26

Scot Hurricane Coverage 25

Viewer Video - Scot Hurricane Coverage 24

Scot Hurricane Coverage 23

Scot Hurricane Coverage 22

Scot Hurricane Coverage 21

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 77°
Clear
Clear 0% 79° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 77°

Friday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 77°

Sunday

89° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 89° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 87° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 84° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
78°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
86°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
87°

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

84°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

84°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News