What is the ‘Murph’ and why are people doing it on Memorial Day?

In honor of all servicemen and woman who served in wartime, some of whom made the ultimate sacrifice. (Credit: Getty images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The arrival of Memorial Day brings a flood of social media posts with people talking about and sharing photos as they complete the “Murph Challenge.”

But what is the “Murph Challenge” and why are people doing it?

The “Murph Challenge” was created as a fundraiser for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. LT. Murphy was a Navy SEAL officer-in-charge of a four-man SEAL element in support of Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan. He made the ultimate sacrifice on June 28, 2005 when he was killed in action.

According to the “Murph Challenge” website, over $1,250,000 has been raised for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation through The Murph Challenge campaign.

The “Murph Challenge” is done to remember and honor those, including LT. Murphy, who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for freedom.

How do you complete the “Murph Challenge”?

Credit: The Murph Challenge

Once you complete the “Murph Challenge”, you can post your time here and see how you stack up with others on the leader board.