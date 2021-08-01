WATCH: Gator goes for a stroll through Louisiana neighborhood

GRAND POINT, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana woman was on the way to Baton Rouge when she came upon an alligator taking a stroll through a neighborhood in St. James Parish.

It was around 9:45 a.m. when Stacy Simon Vicknair, her 9-year-old grandson and three of his cousins were making their way through Grand Point.

The kids saw the alligator first and screamed, “Mimi an alligator!!”



Images courtesy of Stacy Simon Vicknair – Used with Permission

After turning around, Vicknair saw the alligator but thought it was fake.

After calling the sheriff’s office, Vicknair pulled into the next door neighbors driveway.

That is when the video below was taken by Vicknair:

The kids really wanted to get out of the car, but that was not going to happen.

As the videos show, the alligator rested for a bit in the front yard and then walked around the side of the home.

Not wanting to let the boys out of the car, Vicknair left the scene before the alligator was captured by animal control.