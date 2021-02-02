WATCH: 2 rescued from icy waters after truck doing ‘donuts’ loses control during snowstorm

Viral

by: Teresa Pellicano, WTNH,

Posted: / Updated:

Video credit: Stamford Fire Dept

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During Monday’s snowstorm, a truck with two people inside went into the water at a Connecticut harbor after doing “donuts” in a parking lot, according to the Stamford Advocate.

Stamford Capt. Richard Conklin told the Advocate that a call came in around 2:30 p.m. about “someone losing control of a vehicle that fell into the water” at Cummings Park in Stamford.

The Advocate reports that the driver was doing donuts in the fresh snow.

A female occupant was able to get herself out of the car, but a male needed help. Both were pulled to safety by fire crews.

The Advocate reports fire department divers were called to the scene to assist a tow company in removing the truck from the water.

