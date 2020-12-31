Walmart launches investigation, refills grocery order for Madison County nurse recovering from COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Walmart said it is refilling an order of groceries for a nurse who said she never received a grocery delivery she ordered while recovering at home from COVID-19.

The retailer also gave Jennifer Lilly a $100 gift card and said it would launch an investigation into the delivery driver.

Lilly spent $163 on a grocery order Tuesday, but the third-party delivery driver the store uses never brought the order to her house. After contacting Walmart, the store offered to waive the delivery fee but initially said she would have to pay for the groceries themselves.

“We were frustrated to hear that a third-party delivery driver did not complete their delivery as assigned,” Walmart said in a statement. “This type of activity is not the norm, and we are looking into the driver’s record. We apologize for the inconvenience this caused Miss Lilly and are extremely grateful for her heroic service to her community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been in touch with Miss Lilly and are making it right.

While recovering from COVID-19 at home, Lilly also is homeschooling her children.

She told News 19 she appreciates the outpouring of support after her story aired, but she asked that people who feel the need to help her pay it forward to someone else.