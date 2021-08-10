VIRAL VIDEO: Third time is almost the charm for baby seagull

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — So this baby seagull could speak, I think it would say something like, nothing to see here, move on.

It was exactly two weeks ago that a baby seagull was caught in the act of stealing inside a store called Northern Exposure.

So what was the seagull trying to steal from the store?

A fish toy, according to Northern Exposure.

The bird could not fly yet and spent weeks outside the store.

According to Northern Exposure, “this was its 3rd attempt at trying to get the stuffed toy Walleye fish.”

Port Clinton happens to be know as the “Walleye Capital of the World.”

Seagulls are common where this shop is located in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Port Clinton is a tourist town and is situated on the shores of Lake Erie.

So did the store get the fish toy back?

Yes they did, the seagull dropped the fish toy outside the store and made a run for it.