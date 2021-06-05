Viral video shows El Paso mom sneaking into San Elizario middle school

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A video is being shared showing an El Paso woman sneaking into a middle school to prove a point.

KTSM 9 News confirmed that the video was taken at a school in San Elizario. The video could be seen on several social media sites like YouTube, FitFam on Instagram and TikTok. The video has more than 57,000 views.

The superintendent of San Elizario confirmed that it happened at a middle school in San Elizario.

In the video, the woman said she is disguising herself as her 13-year-old daughter to spend a day at her school to see if she’ll be noticed.

Dressed in a hoodie, glasses and a face mask, she records herself entering the school. In the video, it is unclear which school she was at, but after asking all area school districts, KTSM 9 News received confirmation that it was at Garcia-Enriquez Middle School.

The video shows the woman going to different classes unnoticed by administration and towards the end of the day she turns herself into the principal after a teacher noticed she was not a student.

Superintendent of San Elizario, Dr. Jeannie Meza-Chavez said in a statement:

“While there was a breach in security by an individual associated as a parent with the school…we want to assure you that our security measures are being reviewed and evaluated.” Dr. Jeannie Mesa-Chavez, San Elizario ISD Superintendent

KTSM spoke with a parent whose child attends the middle school. She said the school district called her to notify her what happened.

“Well, it’s scary because they’re supposed to have more security now with what’s going on with COVID,” parent Saira Garcia said.

Saira Garcia said normally when visitors and non-students go to the school, they need to ring a bell outside to get buzzed in by the school, as well as provide identification. She said it is scary to think someone just walked in posing as a student.

“You don’t know what is going through their mind because you don’t know what’s going on and there are shootings,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she is planning to volunteer more and spend more time at the school helping to keep a closer eye on her child.

“If that was her point by doing this, then she probably proved it because we need to have more security,” Garcia said.

Meza-Chavez, the superintendent, encourages parents to look into more volunteer opportunities and asks anyone with concerns to call her office.

KTSM sent several messages to the woman who posted the video. She initially did not respond, however, later said she would like to speak with KTSM. She stopped responding to attempts to set up an interview.

